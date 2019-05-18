Mayor Michael Victorino and his wife, Joycelyn, left Wednesday for an 11-day goodwill and economic development trip to Japan and Korea.

“This is an opportunity to promote Maui as a destination for visitors from Japan and Korea as well as improve business relationships and promote goodwill with our sister cities in Fukuyama, Japan, and Goyang City, South Korea,” Victorino said in a news release.

Chief of Staff Deidre Tegarden will accompany the Victorinos and serve as an interpreter in Japan, where she lived for several years.

Victorino’s itinerary in Japan includes visiting the mayor of sister city Fukuyama, attending a Rose Festival opening ceremony in Fukuyama, meeting officials at Meiji Gakuin University in Tokyo, and visiting the Japanese Overseas Migration Museum. In South Korea, Victorino will meet with the mayor of Goyang City, staff of the U.S. Embassy and the country manager of Hawaiian Airlines.